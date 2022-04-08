Gov. Abbott Calls His Migrant-Busing Stunt ‘Voluntary’

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 16:00 Hits: 3

Abbott laughably claimed his busing plan was all about concern for Texans’ safety when he announced it. But Abbott is just fine with Texans dying from COVID or increased gun violence or illegal abortions. But when it comes to owning the libs, nothing is off the table.

From The Texas Tribune:

At a press conference on Wednesday, Abbott unveiled a stunning plan that sent a shockwave through the immigration rights community: Texas would place state troopers in riot gear to meet migrants at the border and bus them straight to the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where he said the Biden administration "will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border."

But soon after the press conference, Abbott's office released more details about the plan that struck a notably softer tone.

read more