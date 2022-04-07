Where Things Stand: Whitmer Preemptively Sues To Stop State’s 1930s Abortion Ban From Springing Back To Life Post-Roe

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022

If Roe v. Wade is overturned as conservative justices have signaled it might be this summer, abortion will become near-illegal almost instantly in 17 states.

As my colleague Kate Riga reported back in December, a large chunk of those states, including Michigan, have old laws on the books that were put in place before Roe gave people who can become pregnant the national right to an abortion. A few of those states have what’s referred to as a “trigger law” in place meant to be enacted as soon as Roe falls that would ban most or all abortions in the state. Some of those 17 states have both measures in place.

