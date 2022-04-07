In Memoriam: Eric Boehlert

Articles

Contributor and friend of the site Eric Boehlert passed away as the result of a bicycle accident on Monday night, April 4th. He was the founder of Press Run, his media criticism newsletter, a 10-year veteran of Media Matters, a former Salon, Rolling Stone and Daily Kos staff writer, husband, father, and all around good person.

I never met Eric but I felt like I knew him. So well, in fact, that his Press Run was always the very first thing I read in the morning whenever it was waiting in my inbox. Press Run, then the rest of my email. Always, because I knew his bulls-eye media criticism would put me in the right frame of mind for the rest of the day, and the music he recommended would carry me through the night and into the next day.

Eric always treated me like an old friend. When he made the leap from Daily Kos staff writer to his Substack newsletter Press Run, I wrote to ask him if he would consider letting us continue to post some of his pieces on our site because they were always so incisive and smart. His answer? Yes, you may post whatever you want, but just put a plug for the newsletter at the top, which we always did. Otherwise no strings attached.

That was his generosity and kindness at work. In my years blogging about politics, it's so rare to know someone who would immediately say, "Of course you can re-publish my work!" His commitment to the task of pushing media to be honest and fair in their reporting was more important to him than keeping his work exclusive.

