Navarro And Scavino In Contempt Of Congress? Yes.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to hold former Trump administration aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino Jr. in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas from the panel probing last year's attack on the Capitol.

As a result of the vote, "they will be referred to the Department of Justice for prosecution," the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol tweeted Wednesday evening.

The 220-203 vote was mostly along party lines, with just two Republicans—Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, the only GOP members of the investigative panel—joining all Democrats present in supporting the move.

Both Cheney and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)—respectively vice chair and chair of the committee—had taken to the House floor to urge all members of the chamber to vote for the resolution.

"Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro both held positions of public trust," Thompson told his congressional colleagues of the roles each man held under former President Donald Trump—who was impeached a historic second time for inciting the January 6, 2021 attack.

