Jan 6th Defense Lawyer Representing 11 Oath Keepers Disbarred

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 11:11 Hits: 3

[Above: CNN's Brianna Keilar interviews Jonathan Moseley, who defends the Oath Keepers' sedition]

A prominent Virginia attorney representing many January 6th defendants, including 11 Oath Keepers, just lost his ability to practice law! Politico reports that Jonathon Moseley, who represents a who's who of scumbag defendants, can't practice law anymore following a two-day hearing in Prince William County Circuit Court after which a three-judge panel decided to revoke his law license.

It is unclear exactly what happened that led to the bar discipline case, but "a summary posted on the Virginia State Bar website on Tuesday said the court found that he violated “professional rules that govern safekeeping property; meritorious claims and contentions; candor toward the tribunal; fairness to opposing party and counsel; unauthorized practice of law, multijurisdictional practice of law; bar admission and disciplinary matters … and misconduct.”

Whoopsie. Sounds like a lot of issues led to his disbarment. Moseley has stated that he plants to fight the disbarment and records show that he has already filed an appeal.

