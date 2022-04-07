Trump Laughed Out Of Court Trying To Force Judge To Recuse

Articles

Chances are, Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks already thinks Trump’s $72+ million lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Jim Comey and others is a joke. Trump accused them of having “maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative” about Russian collusion during the 2016 race. NBC’s Justice Correspondent Pete Williams described the suit as “basically, any grievance that Donald Trump ever had against his opponents, all packaged up as a lawsuit." Legal experts have called the case “deeply flawed and utterly hopeless” and worthy of sanctions against both Trump and his lawyers.

You can almost hear the judge snickering in his smack down of Trump’s motion. Judge Middlebrooks first pointed out that former President Clinton is not a party to the lawsuit before adding that even assuming the two Clintons’ interests are equated, there are still no grounds for recusal.

But the best part was Footnote 3. There, Judge Middlebrooks really stuck it to Trump:

