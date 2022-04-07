Fake Feds Who Gave Pricey Apartments To Secret Service Arrested

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 11:28 Hits: 4

Last night, federal prosecutors charged two men for posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents -- including one who worked on the First Lady’s security detail. Sounds like a big national security breach. Via wavy.com:

The two men — Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36 — were taken into custody as more than a dozen FBI agents charged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington on Wednesday evening.

Prosecutors allege Taherzadeh and Ali had falsely claimed to work for the Department of Homeland Security and work on a special task force investigating gang and violence connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. They allege the two posed as law enforcement officers to integrate with actual federal agents.

Taherzadeh is accused of providing Secret Service officers and agents with rent-free apartments — including a penthouse worth over $40,000 a year — along with iPhones, surveillance systems, a drone, flat screen television, a generator, gun case and other policing tools, according to court documents.

He also offered to let them use a black GMC SUV that he identified as an “official government vehicle,” prosecutors say. In one instance, Taherzadeh offered to purchase a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent who is assigned to protect the first lady.