Rebellion At NBC News Over Jen Psaki's MSNBC Hire

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 13:33 Hits: 10

CNN reports that NBC News staffers are angry over MSNBC hiring Jen Psaki while she's still White House press secretary. Management responded to their concerns by emphasizing that MSNBC is opinion programming, not news. Staffers are still upset. Via CNN:

It is not unusual for politicians and government officials to sign deals with news organizations when they exit their positions. But Psaki’s tentative deal with MSNBC perturbed staffers because news of the negotiations between her and the network came while she is still in her post as White House press secretary.

Additionally, instead of hiring Psaki into the more typical post-White House role, such as a political analyst offering opinion and analysis on another person’s program, MSNBC intends to make her a host for a show that will stream on its Peacock platform.

Oppenheim told the journalists on the call he held to ignore the noise surrounding Psaki’s hire and to continue doing their jobs as normal, the people who spoke to CNN said.

Kristen Welker, chief White House correspondent for NBC News, did exactly that later in the day. She repeatedly pressed Psaki about the ethics related to her plans to host an MSNBC show while also continuing to serve as press secretary.

read more