Anti-Abortion Terrorists Explain Those Five Fetuses In The Freezer

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 14:12 Hits: 3

Remember our old pal, Lauren Handy, who was arrested by the FBI for terrorizing abortion clinics and patients, and who kept five fetuses in their home that had to be removed by the DC Police? Well, your C&L gal here has a little update.

I want you all to rest assured that they did not keep five fetuses at her home. I promise. Completely untrue.

They kept 115 fetuses at their home.

One-hundred-fifteen. Fetuses.

We now, allegedly, have their answers to some of the questions I asked in my previous post, but color me skeptical as to their veracity.

At a predictably maudlin, performance-art-filled press conference on Tuesday, Handy, Randall Terry (founder of Operation Rescue) and Terrisa Bukovinac (founder and ED of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising) appeared with some others of their ilk to put their spin on the events surrounding Handy's arrest and discovery of the fetuses.

Guess who watched the whole damn thing for you? *I* did. You're welcome. I won't link to it, but if you feel you deserve some kind of punishment, you can find it on PAAU's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Here's the timeline, according to them:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/anti-abortion-terrorist-five-fetuses-dc