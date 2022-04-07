Snowflake Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls The Cops On A Jimmy Kimmel Joke

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 16:16 Hits: 4

The Georgia QAnon so-called "Congresswoman" claims she filed a Capitol police report against comedian Jimmy Kimmel because he made a joke using the Will Smith debacle at her expense.

Kimmel said, "Like Marjorie Taylor Greene, this Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican Senators who said they'll vote yes on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is nominated for the Supreme Court."

Kimmel then used the now infamous Will Smith slap against comedian Chris Rock for a laugh.

Kimmel continued with the bit: "She tweeted, 'Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ.'

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?"

