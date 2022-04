Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 17:24 Hits: 6

The radio communications suggest that these weren't random, isolated events, but that it was systemic behavior designed to terrorize. And these atrocities weren't just done by mercenaries, or Chechens, or other groups well-versed in terrorism, but also young Russian conscripts as well as veteran forces. It was "normal."

Source: Der Spiegel

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/german-intelligence-intercepts-russian