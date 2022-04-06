Biden Cheers On Union Movement: ‘Amazon, Here We Come’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022

President Biden went further than he has publicly before in firmly aligning himself with the effort to unionize Amazon.

“Amazon, here we come,” Biden told a cheering audience of North America’s Building Trades Unions members Wednesday.

The President’s remarks follow the Amazon Labor Union’s election victory at one of the company’s warehouses in State Island, New York last week.

