The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Biden Cheers On Union Movement: ‘Amazon, Here We Come’

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Biden Cheers On Union Movement: ‘Amazon, Here We Come’

President Biden went further than he has publicly before in firmly aligning himself with the effort to unionize Amazon.

“Amazon, here we come,” Biden told a cheering audience of North America’s Building Trades Unions members Wednesday.

The President’s remarks follow the Amazon Labor Union’s election victory at one of the company’s warehouses in State Island, New York last week.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/biden-amazon-staten-island-new-york-unionization?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-amazon-staten-island-new-york-unionization

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version