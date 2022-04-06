House Votes To Recommend Contempt Charges Against Navarro And Scavino

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022

The House voted 220-203 to recommend criminal contempt charges against former Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for defying subpoenas from the Jan. 6 Select Committee. The resolution’s passage refers contempt charges against Navarro and Scavino to the Justice Department.

