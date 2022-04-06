The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

House Votes To Recommend Contempt Charges Against Navarro And Scavino

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

House Votes To Recommend Contempt Charges Against Navarro And Scavino

The House voted 220-203 to recommend criminal contempt charges against former Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for defying subpoenas from the Jan. 6 Select Committee. The resolution’s passage refers contempt charges against Navarro and Scavino to the Justice Department.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/house-vote-recommend-contempt-charges-navarro-scavino?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-vote-recommend-contempt-charges-navarro-scavino

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version