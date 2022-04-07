The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Let’s Keep An Eye On This

Very, very, very weird story. A raid was conducted on two men in Washington, DC this evening. The two impersonated federal law enforcement officers and gave gifts and other enticements to ingratiate themselves with members of the Secret Service, one of whom was on the First Lady’s protective deal. But to what end? What’s especially weird about the first AP story here is that it doesn’t address what these two men were trying to accomplish. Here’s a thread with photos of the raid. Let’s keep an eye on this story.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/lets-keep-an-eye-on-this-3?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lets-keep-an-eye-on-this-3

