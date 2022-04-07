Not Again! GOP Candidate Caught Voting Twice In Primary

Articles

Thursday, 07 April 2022

If Republicans are truly interested in finding all those election irregularities they’re obsessed with, they’d better start looking at themselves.

The latest member of the GOP mired in voter fraud accusations is former President Trump’s aide Matt Mowers, who held a senior role in the State Department and is now running for Congress in New Hampshire. Mowers took it upon himself to vote in two states during the 2016 presidential primaries.

According to the Associated Press, during the time Mowers worked as director of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential campaign, he voted via absentee ballot in New Hampshire. But just a few months later, after Christie’s run began to stall, Mowers re-registered in New Jersey using his parents’ East Brunswick home address.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice indicates that it is “reviewing the matter” regarding Matt Mowers voting in two states during the 2016 presidential primaries.

