Tennessee's Hillbilly Bill

Just when you think that you've seen the height of Republican hypocrisy, one of those troglodytes just has to come along and prove you wrong.

Welcome to Tennessee. They thought they could do a work around same sex marriage by redefining marriage. But in the process, their proposal also legalizes marrying minor children. In other words, marriage between two consenting adults would be forbidden (or in their natural fascist language, verboten) but it would be OK to take a child bride, even as they are screaming and making wild, frothing at the mouth, baseless accusations of pedophilia about anyone and everyone who doesn't think like them or look like them. It so stupid, it makes my hair hurt. I'm only surprised they didn't do away with the law about the betrothed couple not being immediate family.

But anyway, I digress. Trae Crowder does it so much better.

Open thread below...

