Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 13:59 Hits: 5

The Biden administration extended the freeze on student loan payments yet again, this time until September, and announced a reset for borrowers in default.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/06/1091018301/student-loan-pause-extended