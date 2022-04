Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 18:44 Hits: 4

More than 12% of mail ballots were rejected for the primary. That's a far higher rejection rate than in previous contests.

(Image credit: Scott Dalton for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/06/1091267343/almost-25-000-mail-in-ballots-were-rejected-in-texas-for-its-march-1-primary-ele