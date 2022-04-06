Tucker Carlson’s Speech At MAGA Church Sparks Ukrainian-American Protest

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 12:41 Hits: 4

Protesters outside Putinista Tucker Carlson’s talk at the Awaken Church displayed empty strollers and children’s shoes to represent the Ukrainian children killed in the Russian invasion.

From CBS8:

Protesters brought signs and symbols decrying the Russian assault on Ukraine. Many with friends and relatives in the war-torn nation. "Children are dying in Ukraine; this is why we have all the strollers and kids' shoes and kids' toys; representing every child that's been killed in the last month. Innocent citizens are dying in Ukraine," said Mira Rubin from the House of Ukraine. Protester Sergiy Korelov said his message to Carlson is, “react with empathy, compassion as a human being.”

Unfortunately, I doubt Carlson has any empathy, compassion or decency left in him, assuming he ever had any to begin with.

What kind of church would host a guy like Carlson? Not surprisingly, it's a far-right-wing, politically active church that has hosted the likes of Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk and Jan. 6 insurrectionist Dr. Simone Gold, according to Times of San Diego. Tickets reportedly cost $30-$5,000, plus $20 for parking.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/ukrainian-americans-protest-tucker-carlson