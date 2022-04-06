Elie Mystal On The Real Reason Qanon Has Targeted Judge Jackson

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022

Joy Reid and Elie Mystal had an enlightening conversation last night about the plot to equate Democratic figures like Judge Kentanji Brown-Jackson with pedophilia.

"Pedophiles, it's also a very specific trigger for a group that is sinking its teeth into our political discourse. Folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene know that," she said.

"There's a reason her pro-pedophile tweet is the attack du jour. It's a bat signal to Qanon. Joining me now is justice correspondent for The Nation. Elliott, you have made this point before when these people are saying over and over again, 'Pedophile, pedophile, pedophile,' and associating that with any Democrat in front of them, they are -- it is a dog whistle to get the Qanon people and sic them on whoever that is.

"And you've talked about the fact that they know these people are dangerous and they're doing it on purpose because they don't care if this judge, Judge Jackson, gets hurt. I'm gonna let you talk," she said.

"When I first brought this up, what did these conservatives say? 'How dare you say that asking questions about her record is inciting violence against her?' But you see, they ain't questions anymore. Because Unfrozen Caveman Congresswoman is no longer asking questions, she's making declarative statements about pedophilia and who is for it, and who is against it," Mystal said.

