63 Republicans Vote Against Defending Western Democracy

Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022

Apparently, there are 63 people in the House of Representatives who don't believe in defending western democracy. Traitors, in short. But that also means there are at least 63 congressional districts where this sort of aberrant behavior is not only condoned but perhaps encouraged as well.

Source: Business Insider

More than 60 Republicans on Tuesday voted against a resolution expressing support for NATO and calling on President Joe Biden to strengthen the organization's commitment to defending democracy.

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Gerald Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia, was backed by a majority of the GOP caucus and every Democrat who voted.

Citing the threat posed by "authoritarian regimes" as well as "internal threats from proponents of illiberalism," the resolution calls on the Biden administration to uphold NATO's "founding democratic principles." It also advocates the creation of a "Center for Democratic Resilience" within NATO's headquarters in Brussels, with the center providing member states assistance to strengthen their own democratic institutions.