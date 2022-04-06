Biden Announces Another Five-Month Pause In Student Loan Payments

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 14:51 Hits: 4

Those who owe school loans will at least get another five-month reprieve from federal student loan payments, President Biden announced yesterday. Via Buzzfeed News:

This is the sixth time that the government has paused payments on federally held student loans since the coronavirus pandemic began. After a two-year break, borrowers were expecting to have to start repayment on May 1, but payments will now be frozen through at least Aug. 31. Biden said he made the decision to extend the pause due to the pandemic and the still-recovering economy.

Biden’s decision means that student loan payments are now set to resume on Sept. 1, just two months before the midterm elections. Nearly 100 Democrats had sent Biden a letter in late March asking him to freeze payments through at least the end of the year.

The administration also said Wednesday that borrowers who have defaulted on student loans that are currently paused would have that default status removed to give them a “fresh start” when they reenter repayment.