In Memoriam: One America News

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 14:51 Hits: 10

One America News Network is still operating but only just barely. Dropped from DirecTV, they'll have just lost 90% of their operating revenue and will struggle to exist on small local carriers. Likely, they'll be gone for good in a few months, if not sooner.

Source: Adweek

DirecTV will drop far-right cable news outlet One America News Network on Tuesday, April 4, according to Bloomberg’s Gerry Smith.

The satellite TV cable behemoth said earlier this year that it planned to no longer carry OAN, which was criticized for spreading false information about the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 presidential election, and its general spread of conspiracy theories, once its contract expires. OAN began airing on DirecTV in April 2017.

DirecTV is going through with the move despite Herring Networks Inc., which owns and operates OANN, having sued parent company AT&T on March 7, seeking $1 billion in damages, alleging that the removal of the network from the satellite service was politically inspired and “could be devastating” financially. Court records have shown that about 90% of OAN’s revenue is generated from its AT&T/DirecTV deals.

read more