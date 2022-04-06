'World's Deadliest Sniper' Continues To Troll Russians That He's Not Dead Yet

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 15:53 Hits: 4

'Sniper Wali' has become something of a social media star in the past few weeks and a bit of a folk hero in Ukraine with his talent for killing Russian commanders from absurdly long distances away. The fun and friendly assassin. 'The World's Deadliest Sniper' is a title that Russian propaganda gave to him after they claimed to have killed him - for the first or second or third time, it's hard to keep track - saying that he does not hold any records for the longest kill. "I'm a good sniper. Nothing less, nothing more."

Source: CoffeeOrDie

The war in Ukraine has attracted many foreigners to join the fight against Russia. One notable fighter is a Canadian who goes by the war nickname ‘Wali,’ which means “protector” or “guardian” in Arabic. He previously served in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, with the Canadian military and volunteered in Iraq with the Kurdish resistance in their fight against ISIS. Now, in Ukraine, Wali has become a major thorn in the side of the Russian Army.

Using social media, Wali has publicized many of the supplies left behind by retreating Russian forces. “And thank you for leaving ammo and grenades behind after retreating,” he wrote on social media. “Some of my comrades are now even better armed than before you arrived. Thanks thanks!”

