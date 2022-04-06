Durbin Calls Out Hawley On Senate Floor Over QAnon-Backed Bill

Articles

Wednesday, 06 April 2022

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) called out Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Tuesday for introducing legislation that is reportedly backed by QAnon, a movement of conspiracy theorists.

During a speech on the Senate floor, Hawley referenced his opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the Supreme Court. The senator has taken issue with the way Jackson sentenced child pornography offenders.

Hawley then announced that he is introducing new legislation that would toughen prison sentences for child pornography.

But Durbin suggested that Hawley was grandstanding for the QAnon viewers. Members of the movement believe that Democrats are running a vast pedophile ring.

"The Senator from Missouri comes to the floor today while Judge Jackson's nomination is pending on the Senate calendar," Durbin noted. "It's no coincidence that he is raising this issue within hours or days before her confirmation vote. It's one more very transparent attempt to link Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation with this highly emotional issue of federal sentencing when it comes to child pornography or child exploitation."

