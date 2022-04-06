DNC Chairman: Tom Cotton Is A 'Maggot Infested' Man

Articles

DNC chairman Jamie Harrison took a verbal blowtorch to the heinous words Republican jackass Tom Cotton spewed at Judge Jackson.

Earlier this week, Cotton claimed, on the floor of the United States Senate, that the Supreme court nominee would have represented Nazi war criminals if she had the choice.

MSNBC's Morning Joe also took offense to Cotton's egregious monologue and host Joe Scarborough poignantly said Cotton "knows better." and brought on DNC Chair Jamie Harrison to respond.

The DNC Chairman described how Republicans began blocking Democratic nominees when Obama took office and outlined the failed nomination of Cassandra Butts as US ambassador to the Bahamas.

Harrison said, that in Cotton's own words, he held up her nomination to “inflict special pain on the President" because Butts was friends with Obama at the time.

Cassandra died from leukemia waiting for over 800 days to get a confirmation vote.

Harrison said, "It shows you who this little maggot-infested man is. He does not deserve to have that pen. He doesn’t deserve to be in the United States Senate representing the good people of Arkansas."

Finally!!! A Democratic politician comes out publicly and slams the sick behavior by Republicans.

