Lara Trump: Make 'Playgrounds' Less Safe To Teach Kids A Lesson

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 17:00 Hits: 4

Fox will use any excuse to run B-footage of partying teens in Florida, during the day. Even airing stupidity from Lara Trump.

Over the weekend on Fox News, Lara Trump said making children's playgrounds very safe, has had a negative effect on them when they get drunk at spring break.

I kid you not. Trump equates rowdy college spring breakers to children playing on swings and slides.

"Maybe we should stop giving participation trophies and coddling the kids. Let 'em fall down and hurt themselves a couple of times, maybe they won't do such crazy stuff," Trump said.

There you have it, Lara Trump believes parents should force their children to get injured. But reading certain books is really bad for your kids.

Fox News ran a segment on out-of-control spring breakers that have caused havoc in Florida recently.

Laura called a lot of these college students just "dumb," like thousands of people on their [decks], of course it's going to happen."

Trump said, "It makes me think of this study, how we are making playgrounds too safe for our kids."

Huh? Too safe.

Laura wants children not to be safe on a playground to teach them life skills?



"So the idea is, we used to have those metal slides where you burn yourselves going down in those sort of things..." Lara chimed.

Off-air her fellow pundits said, "Yes."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/lara-trump-make-playgrounds-less-safe-your