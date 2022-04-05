The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Internet Dunks On Twitter For Naming Elon Musk To Its Board

News of Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquiring a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter has fired up the social media platform’s users in a special way today.

And the takes are, indeed, hot as right-wingers and Musk-devotees see the development as a sign their free speech savior has come to rescue the platform and seek vengeance for Donald Trump’s booting.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/twitter-board-elon-musk-reactions?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=twitter-board-elon-musk-reactions

