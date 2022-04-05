Internet Dunks On Twitter For Naming Elon Musk To Its Board

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 16:19 Hits: 0

News of Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquiring a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter has fired up the social media platform’s users in a special way today.

And the takes are, indeed, hot as right-wingers and Musk-devotees see the development as a sign their free speech savior has come to rescue the platform and seek vengeance for Donald Trump’s booting.

