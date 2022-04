Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 21:07 Hits: 1

Former President Trump’s attempt at launching a social media platform to circumvent his ban by tech giants has been, let’s just say, a train wreck.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trump-truth-social-media-app-timeline?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-truth-social-media-app-timeline