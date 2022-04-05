The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Where Things Stand: Oklahoma Legislature Passes Most Restrictive Abortion Ban In America

Oklahoma has completely tossed the “weeks” component of the abortion debate.

A bill that would make it illegal to perform an abortion in Oklahoma quietly passed the state House today by a 70-14 vote. The same Republican-backed bill passed the Oklahoma Senate last year, according to the Washington Post, meaning the bill is now headed to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.

If passed, it will become the most restrictive abortion ban in the country.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/oklahoma-legislature-passes-most-restrictive-abortion-ban-in-america?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=oklahoma-legislature-passes-most-restrictive-abortion-ban-in-america

