Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 23:08 Hits: 2

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin found himself in a heated clash with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after the GOP congressman rehashed right-wing grievances accusing the military of being more focused on “wokeism” instead of defense during a House Armed Services hearing on Tuesday.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/defense-secretary-austin-gaetz-military-wokeism?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=defense-secretary-austin-gaetz-military-wokeism