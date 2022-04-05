There's A New Labor Movement In Town, And It's Winning

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 22:00 Hits: 4

John Logan, San Francisco State University

April 1, 2022, may go down as a pivotal day in the history of American unions.

In a result that could reverberate in workplaces across the U.S., the independent Amazon Labor Union – first formed in 2020 by Chris Smalls, an Amazon worker fired for protesting what he saw as inadequate COVID-19 safety precautions – got the better of the previously successful anti-union efforts of the online retailer. It means that Smalls’ warehouse in Staten Island, New York, will be the first to have a unionized workforce.

