Next Up At The J6 Committee: Ivanka?

As a contempt vote in the House looms for Trump White House officials who sidestepped subpoenas from the Jan. 6 Committee, NBC News has reported first that investigators of the attempted overthrow will meet today with Ivanka Trump, the ex-president’s daughter, and onetime adviser.

Ivanka reportedly appears Wednesday on the heels of a private deposition given by her husband and fellow senior adviser to the former president Jared Kushner. Kushner appeared voluntarily. Ivanka was first asked to appear in January and talks have reportedly been ongoing since then.

The probe is particularly interested in hearing details from Ivanka about her father’s conduct before, during, and after the siege. Former Vice President Mike Pence’s national security advisor Keith Kellogg told the committee he and Ivanka were present when Trump called Pence to pressure him to stop the certification.

As that call had ended, Ivanka turned to Kellogg and said of the vice president: “Mike Pence is a good man.”

It is unclear whether Ivanka Trump will appear remotely or in person. A representative for the committee declined to comment to Daily Kos on Wednesday.

