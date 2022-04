Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

There's concern the U.S. push to send more natural gas to Europe will increase climate warming emissions. But energy experts say the crisis might actually speed up the shift to cleaner energy.

(Image credit: Cliff Owen/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/05/1090955568/the-climate-cost-of-the-war-in-ukraine