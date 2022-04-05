Two Key Execs Just Quit Trump's Flailing 'Truth Social'

Articles

Truth Social, Trump's flailing social media website (and cheap knock off of Twitter) is in even worse trouble than previously reported. Dana Milbank, a columnist from the Washington Post, posted this blistering article about his experience on Truth Social. After describing what he saw (lots of conspiracy theories, Hunter Biden, biolabs in Ukraine, George Soros, pro-Russia propaganda and COVID craziness) he ended wit this:

"I found a small clump of angry people shouting into a void. And that’s the sad truth."

Then news broke on Monday that two of the top tech executives at Truth Social just jumped ship, always a great sign when in the early stages of "getting rid of the bugs" of your social media platform. Reuters is reporting that Josh Adams and Billy Boozer, the company’s chiefs of technology and product development, were "central players in its bid to build a social-media empire." A year later they both quit. This follows a terrible 6 week period which saw a huge drop in sign ups, massive waiting list back ups, no interface for Android phones and a major bot issue.

