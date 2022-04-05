Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Perfect is the enemy of good, Merrick Garland edition.

Union of Concerned Scientists: The IPCC offers a simple choice on climate change: fossil fuels or humanity’s future.

Angry Bear: Russian savagery is making the NATO’s case for arming Ukraine stronger.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Ivermectin really, truly, and definitively won’t stop COVID, but that doesn’t stop its supporters’ grift.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone — everything. And I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip. I did that three days in a row." (Joe Rogan, on his treatment after contracting COVID, September 1, 2021)

