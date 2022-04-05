GOPers Close Out Jackson Hearing With A Veritable Orgy Of Smears

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022

Morning Joe talked about the disgraceful performance by Senate Judiciary Republicans in their attacks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"If somebody is wildly, wildly out of the mainstream or unqualified, fine, have discussions on that. but these justices should be getting 80, 90 votes. You shouldn't go up there and have people trying to destroy people the way they seem to do every single time," Joe Scarborough said.

(Of course, this being Joe Scarborough, he later claimed "both sides" for the Kavanaugh hearing. Boo hoo! We still don't know who paid off his large debts, do we.)

"Judge Jackson's nomination was deadlocked when every Republican in the committee voted against her earlier in the day," Mika Brzezinski said.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I'll vote no. I'm the -- the first time I have ever voted against any Supreme Court nominee. After four days of hearings, I now know why the left likes her so much. TED CRUZ: If Judge Jackson is confirmed, I believe she will prove to be the most extreme and the furthest left justice ever to serve on the United States Supreme Court. MARSHA BLACKBURN: Judge Jackson is beholden to the radical left that is teaching our children that they can choose their own sex. JOSH HAWLEY: Let me just say for the record, sex crimes against children are not fiction. TOM COTTON: Judge Jackson will coddle criminals and terrorists.

"Sweet Jesus, deliver us from this idiocy," Scarborough muttered.

