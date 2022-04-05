The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Seth Meyers Crowns Mike Pence 'Most Insufferable Trump Toady'

Last night, Seth Meyers explained what makes Mike Pence “that much more insufferable” than other Trump sycophants.

“These Trump toadies are all such obsequious little worms,” he said.

But Pence’s “solemn tone” and “put-on folksy demeanor” like a "Chuck E. Cheese robot" really lifts it to a whole new level.

"President Biden has done more damage to America than any president in modern history," Pence intoned.

"How strict is your definition of modern history?" Meyers wondered.

Imitating Pence: "Modern history is everything since the slap. Then from 900 A.D. to the slap, that's the Middle Ages."

"But seriously, man, what's your deal?" Meyers asked. "You're still trying to win over Trump voters? They stormed the Capitol and they chanted, "Hang Mike Pence."

"That's you!"

