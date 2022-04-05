How Tucker Carlson Ignored The Bucha Massacre In Ukraine

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
On Monday, everyone predicted correctly that Russian Asset (alleged!) Tucker Carlson would completely ignore the war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine over the weekend.
Why would he highlight his own complicity in approving of Russia and Putin for as long as we can remember? Former Fox News Talking Head, now reformed, Joe Walsh, predicted what Tucker WOULD say if he brought up Ukraine at all on Monday's show (he didn't).
Media Matters's Aaron Rupar reported this:
