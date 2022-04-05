How Tucker Carlson Ignored The Bucha Massacre In Ukraine

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022

On Monday, everyone predicted correctly that Russian Asset (alleged!) Tucker Carlson would completely ignore the war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine over the weekend.

Why would he highlight his own complicity in approving of Russia and Putin for as long as we can remember? Former Fox News Talking Head, now reformed, Joe Walsh, predicted what Tucker WOULD say if he brought up Ukraine at all on Monday's show (he didn't).

.@TuckerCarlson tonight: “What if these bodies of tortured, dead civilians were staged? What if they’re fake? What if the Ukrainian military killed them & then blamed Russia? I’m not saying any of this is true, I’m just asking the questions. Why can’t we ask these questions?” — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 4, 2022

Media Matters's Aaron Rupar reported this:

Tucker hasn’t mentioned Bucha tonight once. But good to see he’s finding time for the really important stories. pic.twitter.com/dfFsZKWvyh read more

