Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 19:10 Hits: 5

Twelve minutes into a big match between Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig, the Russian channel turned the game off. "Unfortunately, we have to cancel the broadcast for reasons beyond our control," said a bitter commentator Igor Kytmanov, another one of Putin's lackeys.

Source: Sportschau.de

The Russian TV channel MatchTV canceled the broadcast of the Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig (1: 4) last Saturday (April 2nd, 2022) before the end of the first half. The reason for this was the pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian war of aggression messages seen in the stadium.

"Unfortunately, we have to cancel the broadcast for reasons beyond our control," commentator Igor Kytmanov said. "In general, it means looking at football and politics separately. But this rule is not always followed in the Bundesliga." First ntv.de reported about it.

