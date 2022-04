Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 22:35 Hits: 1

The House Rules Committee voted on Monday to advance the Jan. 6 Select Committees’s criminal contempt referrals of former Trump White House officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino to the full House.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/house-rules-committee-vote-advance-contempt-charges-navarro-scavino?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-rules-committee-vote-advance-contempt-charges-navarro-scavino