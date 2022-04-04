GOP Mugs For The Camera Ahead Of Vote On Jackson Nomination

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 22:37 Hits: 2

The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting Monday to vote on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. While Jackson has found Republican support elsewhere in the form of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), the committee Republicans seem disinclined to vote for her, setting up a potential tie. Democrats would be able to circumvent a tie with a “motion to discharge,” dislodging her nomination to the full Senate after a few hours of debate. There, it seems certain that she’ll ultimately be confirmed.

It’ll be the end of a frequently contentious confirmation hearing for Jackson, with some GOP members clinging to a debunked line of attack based on her sentencing in child pornography cases. Still, the most important revelations came not in connection to Jackson’s record, but in the precedent Republicans said they want the Supreme Court to go after next: same-sex marriage, access to birth control and even interracial marriage.

