Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 03:00 Hits: 2

Trevor Noah dissects the creeper, liar and overall jackass Madison Cawthorn, including his history of being a sexual predator, a compulsive liar and a seditious tool. The man, and I use that term loosely, has not one redeeming to his extremely flawed character.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/fringe-watching-madison-cawthorn