Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 April 2022

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban easily sailed to victory against a coalition of political opponents from the left and right, while Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic won a second term.

(Image credit: Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images)

