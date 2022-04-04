The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Blue America Endorsement Alert: Meet Joaquín Vázquez

California's 51st congressional district-- now CA-52-- is the very southwest corner of the continental U.S., in the San Diego area and along the Mexican border all the way to Arizona. It's over 70% Hispanic and it's very, very blue-- and progressive.

Bernie won the district both times he ran for president. The incumbent, Juan Vargas, is a corrupt New Dem with a long, self-serving careerist history, first in the legislature and then in Congress. You might call him business-friendly but a more accurate term is Vargas-friendly.

Goal ThermometerHis opponent is Joaquín Vázquez, a working-class, son of Mexican immigrants who was just endorsed by Blue America.

Below, Joaquín talked with us about the reality of working class candidates representing working class districts. And I'd like to ask you to consider contributing to his campaign once you've read what he has to say.

