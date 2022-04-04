Missouri's Anti-Trans Bills Are Just As Dangerous As Florida And Texas

Articles

Published on Monday, 04 April 2022

With Republicans pushing hateful legislation all across the country, it can feel overwhelming to keep track of all that’s going on. Especially so when we consider that some states are pushing multiple bills of attack at once, like targeting both trans youth in sports and trans youth who want to access safe, age-appropriate, gender-affirming health care. Then there’s the banned book approach, where Republicans are working hard to get books by and about people of color and LGBTQ+ people pulled from classrooms and libraries. In short, it’s a lot.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/missouri-antitrans-legislation