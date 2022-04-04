Lindsey Graham Proves Republicans Have No Soul On Judge Nominations

Articles

Monday, 04 April 2022

Speaking today, Sen Lindsey Graham claimed it was Democrats in 2005 that destroyed the nomination process and so the GOP will never allow a left leaning judge to be approved if the have control of the Senate.

Graham said, "Now about [Judge Jackson] her being first African-American nominee before this committee for the Supreme court. That's true, and the reason that's true is because what you'll did to Janice Rogers Brown."

Vengeance, thy name is Graham.

"Is because my democratic colleagues back in 2005 filibustered for two years, 2003-05, Janice Rogers Brown -- from the state of California," Graham stated.

Lindsey Graham has a terrible memory. One that's selective for his right-wing performance grievance act for Fox news.

"That's why Judge Jackson is the first African-American nominee to come before this body to be on the supreme court. Because you made it that way!" Graham said pointing his finger at the Senate.

Wow, just wow.

Bush nominated three justices, one was so ridiculous (Harriet Myers) he had to withdraw her name, but Roberts and Alito were both confirmed.

Don't see a Black person there, do you?

Then Trump nominated three justices to the court immorally, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett, all white, Sen. Graham.

Why is that, Senator? Was it because the Federalist Society told you who to nominate? Blacks need not apply.

Why didn't the GOP nominate one Black judge to the highest court?

