Conspiracy Theorists Claim Bucha Massacre Is 'Crisis Actors'

Published on Monday, 04 April 2022

In the fog of war, there is always misleading information. But as we see the atrocities Russian troops leave in their wake, Russia and extremists on both the right and the left are citing their favorite "crisis actors" rationale. Via the New York Times:

As the world reacted in horror to images of dead bodies lying in the streets of Kyiv’s suburbs — some with their hands bound — President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine called on Western leaders to take tougher steps to ensure that the killings blamed on retreating Russian forces were the “last manifestation of such evil on earth.”

The photos of civilians, who Ukrainian officials said had been executed, prompted some European leaders to demand further sanctions against Russia, potentially including a cutoff of Russian gas. But European Union nations remained divided on Monday over such a drastic step, underscoring the bloc’s dependence on Russian energy, even as some Western allies said that Russia had committed war crimes.

