Fox Viewers Paid To Watch CNN Changed Their Minds After 30 Days

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 11:35 Hits: 7

Political scientists David Broockman of Stanford and Joshua Kalla of Yale in a new study take a look at the impact of Fox on its viewers. While it didn't change everyone's minds, there still was a significant change of attitude. Via the Washington Post:

Broockman and Kalla recruited a sample of regular Fox News viewers and paid a subset of them to watch CNN instead. (Compliance was enforced with some news quizzes, for which additional compensation was offered.) Then the treatment group of switchers and the control group of non-switchers took three waves of surveys about the news.

The results: Not only did CNN and Fox cover different things during the September 2020 survey period, but the audience of committed Fox viewers, which started the month with conservative predispositions, changed their minds on many issues.

