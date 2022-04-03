Report: Presidential Diarist Says Trump ‘Iced Out’ WH Record-Keepers Days Before Insurrection

Articles

Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022

In the days leading up to the deadly Capitol insurrection last year, Trump’s presidential diarist noticed that White House officials began providing fewer details on the then-President’s calls and visits, according to CNN. The report comes amid revelations that the White House call logs the National Archives turned over to the Jan. 6 Select Committee contained a seven-hour gap — despite previous reports of multiple calls that Trump took as the insurrection unfolded.

